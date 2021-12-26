China replaces Xinjiang head associated with Uyghur imprisonment

Chinese observers note Chen Quanguo might be promoted further

China replaced Communist Party official Chen Quanguo, who oversaw a crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the region of Xinjiang.

Chen will move to another role as Ma Xingrui, governor of coastal Guangdong province, replaces him, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Chinese observers noted Chen, 66, might be promoted further, The Guardian reported.

United Nations researchers and human rights activists estimate more than one million Muslims are detained in camps. China rejects abuse allegations, describing the camps as "vocational centers" designed to combat religious extremism.

Chen, a member of China's politburo, was sanctioned last year by the United States along with three other senior officials, accusing them of human rights abuses. He was the most senior Chinese official to be blacklisted by the US.

Some Western lawmakers describe China's treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide.

President Joe Biden signed into law last week a bill that bans virtually all imports from Xinjiang, a move which Beijing condemns.

The US also moved to boycott the Winter Olympics with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announcing that Washington “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” This move was welcomed by Uyghur Muslims in Turkey.