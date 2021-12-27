Myanmar: UN condemns reported killing of civilians

Residents and human rights groups said soldiers killed civilians, posting photographs of charred bodies

A senior United Nations official called on Myanmar authorities to investigate the reported killing of at least 35 civilians that opposition activists attributed to government soldiers.

State media reported on Sunday that soldiers shot and killed an unspecified number of “terrorists with weapons” from forces fighting the military junta.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said the reports of civilian casualties - including one child - were credible.

“I am horrified by reports of an attack against civilians,” he said, Reuters reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475169522256601093 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Griffiths further condemned “all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” and called for "a thorough and transparent" investigation.

Residents and human rights groups, including the UK-based Save the Children aid group, said soldiers killed the civilians, posting photographs of charred bodies.

The UN condemnation came the same day as a court postponed verdicts of two cases in the trial of Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Already serving a two-year sentence for incitement and breaching Covid restrictions, Suu Kyi is facing a dozen more cases that carry a combined sentence of more than 100 years.

Supporters of Suu Kyi say the cases against her are designed to end the challenge she poses to the military’s grip on power

Myanmar remains in a year-long crisis after the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Since the coup, more than 1,300 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests and more than 11,000 have been jailed, according to the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners rights group.