China, Japan to launch military hotline next year

Japan's Defense Minister expressed 'extreme grave concern' over Chinese activities in disputed territory

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Monday agreed to open up a hotline between officials amid tensions over disputed islets in the East China Sea.

Citing a videoconference between the two ministers, Kishi said in a subsequent news conference that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are crucial for Japan’s security.

“We confirmed that the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities is important,” Kishi said, The Japan Times reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475458399307726849 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kishi added that he expressed “extreme grave concern” over Chinese maritime activities in waters surrounding the Pinnacle Islands, the focus of a territorial dispute between Japan, China, and Taiwan.

China’s Defense Ministry quoted Wei as telling Kishi that the regime will “firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests” regarding the islands.

Wei continued to suggest that China and Japan should “jointly manage and control risks” while focusing on bilateral relations and stability in the East China Sea.

During the talks, which lasted roughly two hours, Kishi ensured that the hotline would enhance the efficiency of a communication mechanism that the two countries launched in 2018 in an effort to avoid sea and air clashes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475458407138476034 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We need to try and keep having candid communication so we can promote exchanges and foster mutual understanding and confidence,” Kishi said, The Japan Times reported.

Kishi “strongly demanded” Beijing’s explanation of its new coast guard law, which authorizes its maritime law-enforcement fleets to use lethal force on foreign ships that it deems as illegally entering its waters.