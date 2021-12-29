Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet, arrest six

The latest raid in a series of crackdowns raises more concerns about press freedom, media advocacy groups say

Hundreds of National Security police officers in Hong Kong raided the office of an online pro-democracy media outlet on Wednesday, arresting six people for suspected “seditious publications” offenses.

Stand News, a non-profit agency since 2014, is the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong following the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Apple Daily tabloid in a national security investigation last month.

The latest raid in a series of crackdowns raises more concerns about press freedom in the former British colony, according to media advocacy groups.

Police stated that they obtained a warrant “to search and seize relevant journalistic materials.”

They also confirmed the arrests of six people for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications.”

Steven Butler, Asia Program Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the operation was an “open assault on Hong Kong’s already tattered press freedom,” Reuters reported.

A sweeping national security law was imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion, and secession with possible life imprisonment.

Sedition - conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state - is not among the listed offenses.

Recent court judgments, though, have freed authorities to deploy rarely used colonial-era laws that cover sedition.

Critics say the national security legislation is a tool to suppress dissent, while authorities urge that it is restoring order after often-violent pro-democracy unrest in 2019.

“When a free press… is labeled ‘seditious,’ it is a symbol of the speed at which this once great open international city has descended into little more than a police state,” said Benedict Rogers, founder of the Hong Kong Watch human rights group.