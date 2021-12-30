China warns ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan provokes independence

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council urged Beijing to 'seriously reflect on its work towards' the island

A Beijing official warned on Wednesday that China would take “drastic measures” if Taiwan moved towards formal independence.

To the anger of Taipei and Washington, China claims Taiwan as its own territory, recently stepping up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said that Beijing was willing to seek peaceful reunification with Taipei, but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed.

“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence provoke, exert force, or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures," Ma said.

In response, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council urged Beijing to “seriously reflect on its work towards" the island and to make a “correct judgment on the situation.”

The Council reiterated its call for equal dialogue and asserted a policy of “not provoking” to safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

Taiwan is a key factor in relations between China and the United States, the island’s most important international backer.

China regularly describes the island as the most sensitive issue in its ties with the US, as Taiwan asserts its independence and vows to defend it.

Ma added that provocation by pro-independence forces and “external intervention” could soon intensify.

"Next year, the Taiwan Strait situation will become more complex and severe," he said.

In recent months, Beijing sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait to pressure Taipei.

While the US recognizes only one China, it is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.