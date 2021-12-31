Myanmar: Celebrities jailed over coup protests

Myanmar is known for its thriving arts and entertainment scene, as singers and actors have big followings

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday sentenced three prominent show-business figures to three years in prison and hard labor for their part in protests against the coup in February.

Protests sparked after the military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

In the early days of the demonstrations, huge crowds gathered throughout Myanmar with many actors and singers using social media to voice their support, and some even speaking at rallies.

Among those who took part were the high-profile actor couple Pyay Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin, who were arrested in April and charged for spreading dissent.

They were jailed for three years with hard labor, the Burmese Mizzima News agency reported.

On Thursday, the famous actor-director Lu Min, who starred in over 1,000 films, received the same charge of spreading dissent.

Another celebrity, male model Paing Takhon, was also given a three-year sentence of imprisonment and hard labor.

Myanmar is known for its thriving arts and entertainment scene, where much of the theater and music is rooted in traditional themes.

Much of the Burmese-language cover versions of Asian and Western pop songs are also hugely popular, as young Mynamar singers and actors have big followings.

At least 1,377 people were killed and more than 11,000 jailed in a crackdown on protests and armed opposition since the coup, according to a tally by the Association for Assistance of Political Prisoners.

However, the military government disputes such figures and says soldiers were also killed in clashes.