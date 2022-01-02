Military: Rare defection from South Korea into North Korea

Direct defections from the south to the north across the border are extremely uncommon

On Sunday, South Korea’s military announced that one person crossed the border and entered North Korea, marking a rare instance of defection to the hermit kingdom.

“We've confirmed that the person crossed the Military Demarcation Line border about 10:40 PM (1340 GMT) and defected to the North,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The announcement did not reveal whether the defector was alive or their condition.

Though South Korea’s armed forces later sent troops to recover the defector, they were too late - footage which showed the individual climbing a southern fence at 6:40 PM on Saturday went unnoticed by the guards until 9:20 PM, The New York Times reported.

Around 33,800 people have defected from North Korea since the 1990s, but most travel through a third country like China instead of crossing through the border directly, and direct south to north defections are an even rarer occurrence.

The journey through the demilitarized zone (DMZ) is a perilous one - the area within the inter-Korean border is filled with mines and secured by a number of fences, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Crossing the border is unlawful in South Korea, and Seoul considers such travel to be an act of defection.