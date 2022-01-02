Hong Kong independent news portal Citizen News to close

'In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who is on board'

A Hong Kong online news outlet said on Sunday that it would end operations on Tuesday, citing a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled city.

“We have always loved this land, but at present, we are helpless as we are not only facing wind and rain, but tornadoes and huge waves,” Citizen News said in a Facebook statement, days after police arrested seven people for sedition at a separate pro-democracy news outlet.

“We have never forgotten our original intentions, but it is a pity that the rapid changes in society in the past two years and the deterioration of the media environment have prevented us from achieving our ideals without worry."

"At the center of a brewing storm, we found ourselves in a critical situation. In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who is on board."

Citizen News, established in 2017, says it has no party affiliation and "aims to promote Hong Kong's core values."

Pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and online site Stand News also closed within recent months, according to The Associated Press, as authorities move to silence dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Stand News announced an end of operations the day seven people, including editors and former board members, were arrested and denied bail following a raid by about 200 police.

Two of Stand News' former editors were formally charged with sedition, AP reported.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defended the raid last week, telling reporters that “inciting other people... could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”