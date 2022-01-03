DMZ defector thought to be North Korean returning to country

South Korea’s National Defense Ministry says 'authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector'

South Korea’s National Defense Ministry announced on Monday that a man who crossed the border into North Korea is actually believed to be a previous defector returning to the country.

While initial reports from several media outlets originally said the man was South Korean, Seoul said that the individual is thought to be a returning North Korean defector who left the hermit kingdom for the south last year.

“The authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts,” South Korea’s National Defense Ministry said.

An official from the department explained that the man is believed to be a suspected double defector from North Korea who originally entered South Korea in November 2020 based on his appearance.

“Footage showed he had (an) identical look and dress as the person who defected from the North in 2020,” the official informed reporters, adding that at this time, Seoul does not believe the incident is espionage-related.

Crossing the demilitarized zone (DMZ) border is illegal in South Korea, and Seoul considers such travel to be an act of defection.

Additionally, the journey across the border area is extremely dangerous, with mines and fences scattered throughout the zone to deter passage.