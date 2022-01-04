India: Covid cases jump, Delhi chief minister tests positive

India has 1,892 confirmed omicron cases, and the country’s Covid death toll is up to 482,017

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid, one of the 37,379 new cases reported in India in the past day.

The country’s caseload is the highest since early September 2021 as the omicron variant continues to sweep through places like the capital Delhi.

However, authorities said hospitalizations are not spiking with cases.

A day after speaking at an election rally, Kejriwal tweeted that he was isolated at home with mild symptoms and urged those who recently came in contact with him to be tested.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478194868853694470 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Last year, mega-rallies encouraged the spread of the delta variant in India, and as several states are set for elections in the coming months, health experts and the public alike are worried about a similar outcome.

Local media reported that even a court in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous, urged authorities to delay the election there.

Delhi reported more than 4,000 new infections late on Monday, with over six percent of all tests turning positive, Reuters reported.

When the rate breaches five percent, federal government guidance calls for local authorities to impose movement curbs.

India’s overall Covid positivity rate nearly tripled since early November to 3.24 percent on Tuesday, prompting some cities to close schools.

According to the federal home ministry, India has 1,892 confirmed omicron cases, and the country’s Covid death toll is up to 482,017.