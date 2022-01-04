China cracks down on media in Hong Kong

'Democratization in Hong Kong... would probably influence demands for political changes in China'

Chinese-affiliated lawmakers were sworn into Hong Kong’s legislative council on Monday following an election without opposition candidates, a day after another pro-democracy news outlet declared its discontinuation amid immense regulations on liberties.

The founders of the Hong Kong news outlet Citizen News announced on Sunday that they would stop publishing on Tuesday, not because of an order they received, but due to deteriorating “press freedom.”

China’s far-reaching national security law imposed on Hong Kong is making independent reporting and dissent dangerous, as journalists and political activists fear imprisonment and forcing some civil rights groups and unions to disperse.

“China has always been primarily interested in stability in the Hong Kong region,” Dr. James H. Holt, an adjunct professor of International Relations at New York University, told i24NEWS.

“Because of extensive protests in recent years, [China] has grown alarmed that instability was threatening the area, so they passed fairly severe restrictions on particularly press freedoms and freedoms of assembly, protests, and so forth," he explained.

Citizen News was the third outlet to shut down its operations this year, following pro-democracy outlets Apple Daily and Stand News.

Dr. Holt added that he is not surprised by China’s approach to the former British colony over concerns that Hong Kong could influence Beijing citizens.

“A great many Chinese citizens work in Hong Kong. So if there were significant changes, including democratization in Hong Kong, that would probably influence demands for political changes in China,” he said.

“Hong Kong has always been a sensitive spot for Chinese officials.”