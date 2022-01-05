Women taking on Japan’s sumo world

Sumo, the national sport of Japan, is an ancient form of wrestling that dates back more than a thousand years

While women athletes are breaking barriers across the world, in Japan, professional sumo remains one of the few exclusively male sports.

Sumo, the national sport of Japan, is an ancient form of wrestling that dates back more than a thousand years.

Through that time, very little is has changed, as women are still banned from competing professionally.

“I want other girls to know that it’s really fun,” a young girl told i24NEWS.

While girls and women may love sumo, their opportunities to train and compete are limited, so many also take part in martial arts and regular wrestling, sparring against both girls and boys.

“It would be great if the same opportunities could exist for women in the future,” she added.

However, changing attitudes in Japan could mean that there will be a future for girls and women in sumo.

Senna Kajiwara, an amateur sumo wrestler who has been learning sumo since she was 8-years-old, is competing in tournaments today.

“I think if we get more girls and women in sumo, then we’ll be able to level the playing field and make a living from sumo,” Kajiwara told i24NEWS.

A number of scandals tarnished the reputation of Japan’s national sport in recent years.

In 2018, when a city mayor collapsed in the ring, the women trying to save his life were asked to leave.

According to tradition, the supposedly “impure” women would pollute the sacred space of the dohyo - where matches are held.

The incident sparked a backlash in Japan, prompting the Japan Sumo Association to apologize and initiate the inaugural Wanpaku Girls National Sumo Championship in Tokyo.