'Dozens' of protesters killed in Kazakhstan demonstrations: media

Moscow-led military alliance dispatched to central Asian country to quell mounting unrest

A Moscow-led military alliance was dispatched to Kazakhstan to quell mounting unrest as local media on Thursday reported that overnight police killed "dozens" of protesters who attempted to storm government buildings.

Reports indicated that 12 security forces died and 353 were wounded in what the Kazakh police said was an attack by "extremist forces" on administrative buildings and police departments in Almaty.

The largest city in the central Asian country has become the center of demonstrations denouncing the doubling of prices for liquefied gas, with other protests reported across the country.

The demonstrations began on Sunday in the town of Zhanazoen in the western Mangistau region, a day after the government lifted caps on fuel prices.

Armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and military trucks could be seen on the streets of Almaty amid the escalating tensions as hundreds of protesters rallied in Almaty’s main square on Thursday.

The paratroopers sent by Russia were at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who appealed for the intervention to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Tokayev blamed foreign-trained "terrorist" gangs for the violent protests, declaring an emergency and dismissing the cabinet.