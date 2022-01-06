US warns Russia against rights violations in Kazakhstan

Price says 'The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights'

The United States on Thursday cautioned Russian troops deployed in Kazakhstan against taking control of the former Soviet republic's institutions, saying the world would be watching for any potential rights violations.

"The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violation of human rights," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

"We will also be watching for any actions that may lay the predicate for the seizure of Kazakh institutions."

Russia deployed forces to the state after Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-led security alliance.

What started as mass protests over price hikes in liquid petroleum gas later shifted into a state of civil unrest, with dozens killed and hundreds more detained during subsequent clashes between demonstrators and authorities.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi to emphasize “the United States’ full support for Kazakhstan’s constitutional institutions and media freedom,” calling for “a peaceful, rights-respecting resolution to the crisis.”

During his conversation, Blinken also “raised the priority of promoting stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to Russian aggression,” according to a State Department press release.