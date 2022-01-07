Kazakhstan: troops ordered to 'fire without warning'

President Tokayev says order mostly restored to central Asian state

Kazakhstan's authoritarian leader, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said Friday that order was mostly restored following days of violent unrest in the post-soviet state.

He also ordered troops to “fire without warning” on protestors, dismissing international calls for restraint as "nonsense" according to The New York Times.

Russian-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization deployed to Kazakhstan Friday morning following a request from Tokayev.

As many as 3,000 citizens have been arrested since the outbreak of violence in the usually calm central Asian state, and security officials say their troops have killed dozens of "antigovernment rioters."

A number of security officers were killed in the violence, and uncorroborated videos on social media appeared to show soldiers being taken prisoner by civilians.

The president referred to protestors as "terrorist gangs."

The violence in Kazakhstan was triggered by the government increasing the cost of fuel, sparking protests which quickly spread across the country and became violent.