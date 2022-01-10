Kazakhstan detains 7,939 people over unrest

Internet service returns to Almaty after the worst violence in the country's 30 years of independence

Kazakhstan's security forces detained a total of 7,939 people as of Monday over last week's unrest, the Interior Ministry said, in the worst bout of violence in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.

Government buildings were briefly captured or torched in several cities last week as initially peaceful protests against fuel price spikes turned violent.

Authorities blamed the violence on "extremists" and "terrorists," some of whom they say were foreigners.

The protests were sparked on January 2 in reaction to an increase in the price of fuel, starting in the western city of Zhanaozen and spreading across the country, including the largest city and former capital Almaty.

A total of 44 deaths were confirmed, with security forces saying that they killed rioters who attempted to storm administrative buildings and police stations in Almaty.

On Sunday evening, government officials retracted an earlier statement saying that 164 people died during the wave of violence.

The government said that figure was an error due to a "technical mistake."

One of those killed in the rioting on Friday in Almaty was an Israeli citizen, Levan Kogeashvili, 22, whose death was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry.

Karim Masimov, former head of the National Security Committee, was detained on suspicion of treason last week, days after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed him.

Tokayev also sacked his cabinet, issued shoot-to-kill orders to end the unrest, and declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich nation of 19 million.

He also asked a Russian-led military bloc to send in troops, who the government says were deployed to guard strategic objects.

On Monday, it was reported that internet service returned to Almaty after a five-day outage.