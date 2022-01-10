Pakistan nominates first female judge to Supreme Court

'It’s a great message for the Muslim world. It would strengthen the case of women’s rights in Pakistan'

Pakistan’s top judicial commission nominated for the first time in the country’s history a female judge to the Supreme Court.

Justice Ayesha Malik is widely praised by lawyers and rights activists, and her advancement to join the court is seen as a massive step towards equality for women in Pakistan.

“This time it looks good because she does have support,” Pakistan-based journalist and TV host Ahmed Quraishi told i24NEWS.

One of Malik’s landmark verdicts was outlawing last year an old, intrusive law known as “two-finger tests” for female rape survivors.

“It is a humiliating practice, which is used to cast suspicion on the victim,” she said in her verdict, The Guardian reported.

“She was the only judge who had the courage to stand up and strike it down,” Quraishi noted.

With the support of the chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, her nomination will now go to a parliamentary panel for confirmation.

Some opposing figures, Quraishi explained, feel that her selection does not “conform to the seniority lists of judges in the lower courts who are supposed to be elevated to the supreme court.”

Digital rights journalist and human rights activist Nighat Dad suggested that “more women in the supreme court can hopefully have a domino effect on the larger justice system to be more inclusive” in a country where “crimes of gender-based violence” are constant, The Guardian reported.

“Her selection would be a great message not only to Pakistani women but also to women in Afghanistan and its new rulers (the Taliban),” Quraishi explained to i24NEWS.

“It’s a great message for the Muslim world. It would strengthen the case of women’s rights in Pakistan.”