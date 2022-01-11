Seoul says North Korea launched ‘more advanced’ weapon

South Korea's government says 'we are continuously strengthening our response system'

North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Tuesday which early analyses indicate traveled at 10 times the speed of sound.

The launch marks the hermit kingdom’s second in less than a week - but authorities in Seoul said they believe this weapon may differ from the alleged “hypersonic missile” that Pyongyang reported it launched on Wednesday.

“We assess that this is more advanced than the missile North Korea fired on Jan. 5, though South Korean and US intelligence authorities are conducting detailed analysis,” South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced in a statement.

Early examination of the incident revealed that the missile achieved a velocity of Mach 10 - which is generally considered to be a hypersonic speed, according to CNN.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480777384542486528 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

It traveled around 435 miles before landing into the ocean.

While missiles traveling at this advanced velocity are notably difficult to counter, South Korea assured the public that the country’s defense system could handle the threat.

“Our military has the ability to detect and intercept this projectile, and we are continuously strengthening our response system," South Korea’s government explained in a statement on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Seoul additionally "expressed a strong regret over the North's launch, which took place at a time when political stability is very important."