Three soldiers killed in Azerbaijan, Armenia clashes

Azerbaijan's defense ministry says the soldier died due to a 'provocation' by Armenian troops

Azerbaijan and Armenia reported clashes on their volatile border Tuesday that killed one Azeri soldier and two Armenian troops in the latest skirmish following a 2020 war between the ex-Soviet rivals.

The two Caucasus countries clashed in late 2020 to control the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, leaving more than 6,000 dead in a matter of weeks.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said the soldier died due to a "provocation" by Armenian troops and that "all responsibility for tension lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.”

The ministry said its forces "suppressed" the enemy following the incident in the Kalbajar area on the border.

Armenia said later Tuesday that two of its soldiers were also killed, denouncing what it described as the Azeri army's "provocative actions.”

Yerevan earlier said Azerbaijan deployed drones and artillery against its troops in a region on its eastern border.

The Kalbajar district was one of several Armenia ceded to Azerbaijan as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Moscow.

The death follows claims from Armenian-supported separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this week that Azerbaijani forces opened fire in a village in the region, damaging a car parked near a school.

Defense officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said Russian peacekeepers deployed to the disputed mountainous region were alerted to the firing, which Azerbaijan's defense ministry denied took place.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing war claimed around 30,000 lives. The conflict remained essentially frozen until the 2020 war.