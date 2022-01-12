Kim Jong Un calls to bolster military power after launch

Kim urges North Korea's military scientists to 'further modernize the army'

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un urged the country to go further with bolstering its military power after observing the most recent missile launch, according to reports from state media.

On Tuesday, Kim attended the most recent test-fire of a missile — a weapon which traveled at up to ten times the speed of sound and that Seoul called “more advanced” than last week’s launch.

Pyongyang’s state news agency confirmed that Tuesday’s launch “was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system” originally tested by the previous missile.

Following the event, Kim called to “further accelerate the efforts to steadily build up the country's strategic military muscle both in quality and quantity and further modernize the army,” North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

The leader’s appearance is notable as it marked the first launch he attended in two years, and analysts say it signals an important development.

“His presence here would suggest particular attention on this program,” Ankit Panda, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, explained.

This launch was also highly publicized within North Korea, with pictures of Kim featured on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of Pyongyang’s ruling party.

“This appearance and its Page One feature… is important,” Korea Risk Group CEO Chad O'Carroll said.

“It means Kim is not concerned about being personally associated (with) tests of major new tech. And doesn't care how the US sees this.”