Hong Kong leader vows to bring in more security laws

Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday vowed to introduce new security laws, in an address to inaugurate the first legislative sitting since the “patriots-only” election officially removed opposition figures from the government.

While Chief Executive Carrie Lam did not detail the newly created crimes, the “local legislation” she referred to would meet a constitutional requirement for Hong Kong to have its own national security law.

The requirement, laid out in Hong Kong’s constitution as the Basic Law, lists treason, secession, sedition, subversion, and theft of state secrets as prohibited, The Guardian reported.

Other prohibitions include foreign political organizations from conducting political activities in the financial hub or having ties with local political groups.

Hong Kong’s current national security law was imposed by Beijing in June 2020, outlawing broadly defined acts of secession, foreign collusion, subversion, and terrorism.

Lam agreed that the law was necessary in the face of opposition and protests over previous attempts to implement Hong Kong’s own such legislation.

Beijing’s law has been used to arrest over 150 people, including journalists and opposition politicians, amid a crackdown that targeted thousands of dissidents after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.

The most recent crackdown development was an electoral overhaul to ensure that “only patriots govern Hong Kong,” in which candidates who were deemed by the government as “patriots” could only run.

Major pan-democratic parties did not field or endorse any candidates, and the December 20 election saw the lowest voter turnout in decades.

In her speech, Lam pledged to “address long withstanding problems in society,” The Guardian reported.

She added that “Hong Kong was now back on the right track of one country, two systems.”