UK: MI5 warns lawmakers of Chinese agent’s 'interference'

Notice alleges Christine Lee 'knowingly engaged in political interference activities' for Beijing

The United Kingdom’s MI5 Security Service issued a notice to lawmakers, alleging that a woman was attempting to influence the government on China’s behalf.

MI5’s security alert named Christine Lee, a solicitor in London, as “an individual (who) knowingly engaged in political interference activities” for Beijing.

The woman’s law firm, Christine Lee & Co, also works for China’s Embassy in London, according to The Sun.

She is a prominent donor who has been photographed with some of the UK’s most senior politicians - including Jeremy Corbyn and David Cameron.

MI5 alleged in its recent notice that Lee “is working in coordination with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”

The UFWD is a Chinese agency which oversees Beijing’s influence operations both within China and abroad “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition,” according to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

The alert said Lee issued donations - funded “by foreign nationals located in China and Hong Kong” - to UK politicians, an activity “undertaken in covert coordination with the UFWD.”

“Lee has extensive engagement with individuals across the UK political spectrum, including through the now disbanded All-Party Parliamentary Chinese in Britain Group, and may aspire to establish (subsequent groups) to further the CCP’s agenda,” the message warned.