There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage

An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast.

Tsunami waves were observed in Tonga's capital and the capital of American Samoa, a US-based tsunami monitor said.

The eruption at 0410 GMT of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, located about 65 km (40 miles) north of Nuku'alofa, caused a 1.2 meter tsunami, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

Tsunami waves of 2.7 feet (83 cm) were observed by gauges at the Tongan capital of Nuku’alofa and waves of 2 ft at Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.