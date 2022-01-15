Kazakhstan says 225 people died in unrest

Demonstrations broke out in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices

A top law-enforcement official in Kazakhstan said Saturday that 225 people died during the violent demonstrations that shook the country this month, a significantly higher number than previously announced.

Serik Shalabayev, head of the criminal prosecution service in the general prosecutor’s office, said 19 police officers or servicemen were among the dead, news reports said. More than 4,300 people were injured, he said.

"During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel," Serik Shalabayev, a representative of the state prosecutor, said at a briefing Saturday.

Others were "armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks", Shalabayev added.

"Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism."

The previous official death toll was 164.

They quickly spread nationwide, widened into a general protest against the country's authoritarian government and descended into violence within several days, especially in Almaty, the country's largest city. Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze.