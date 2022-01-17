North Korea fires two suspected ballistic missiles

In less than two weeks, North Korea conducted three other missile tests, an unusually rapid series of launches

North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) on Monday from an airport in the capital Pyongyang, according to reports by South Korea’s military.

Japan also reported the launch, with chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemning North Korea’s fourth test this month as a threat to peace and security.

In less than two weeks, North Korea conducted three other missile tests, an unusually rapid series of launches in apparent efforts to demonstrate its expanding missile arsenal.

Two of them involved single “hypersonic missiles” while a test on Friday involved a pair of SRBMs.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday’s launch involved two SRBMs fired east from the Sunan Airfield, the same airport used to test-fire the Hwasong-12 ballistic missile in 2017.

The SRBMs reportedly traveled about 236 miles to a maximum altitude of 26 miles before landing in the ocean.

Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the “repeated launching of North Korea’s ballistic missiles is a grave problem for the international community, including Japan.”

Kishi noted the launches violate United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from all ballistic missile development.

The United States military’s Indo-Pacific Command assessed that the launch did not pose an immediate threat to the US or its allies, but "these missile launches highlight the destabilizing impact of (North Korea's) illicit weapons program.”

According to Prof. Mason Richey of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, South Korea, the pace of testing suggests that North Korea has enough missiles to comfortably expend them on tests, training, and demonstrations.

"Every tactical missile launch flaunts how little sanctions have constrained the Kim regime," Richey said.