Israel considers options for aid to Tonga islands after volcanic eruption

Israel is examining possible options to assist the Tonga Islands after a powerful volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the archipelago on Saturday, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Sunday.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my sincere condolences to the people of the Tonga impacted by the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami," Lapid tweeted.

“Israel is exploring options to provide assistance, including ensuring access to clean water, through our aid agency Mashav,” he added.

Mashav is an Israeli international development cooperation agency, part of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency was launched in 1957 to provide humanitarian aid and share Israeli expertise in a variety of subjects with developing countries by training professionals in medicine, development, education and agriculture.

Many families were desperately awaiting news of their loved ones on the cut off Tonga Islands on Monday.