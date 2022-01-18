North Korea: ‘Tactical guided missiles’ test-fired Monday

North Korea's state media says the weapons are 'two tactical guided missiles'

The weapons launched by Pyongyang on Monday were part of a test-fire measuring the accuracy of two “tactical guided missiles,” North Korea’s state media announced on Tuesday.

“The test-fire was aimed to selectively evaluate tactical guided missiles being produced and deployed and to verify the accuracy of the weapon system,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency and ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun confirmed.

South Korea’s armed forces said Monday that the weapons - described as two short-range ballistic missiles - were launched from a Pyongyang airport and traveled 236 miles.

“The two tactical guided missiles launched in the western area of the DPRK precisely hit an island target” in the ocean,” North Korea’s state media said.

Scientists behind the test-fire “confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system under production.”

The launch marks North Korea’s fourth weapons test this month, and prompted Washington to urge that Pyongyang instead turn to dialogue during a trilateral call.

During a conversation Monday with officials from Japan and South Korea, the United States’ special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said the launches were in violation of a number of United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483082232696868872 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He called on Pyongyang “to cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue.”