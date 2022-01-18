Tonga: 3 confirmed dead from volcanic eruption, tsunami

Bodies were found on the Mango and Nomuka islands of Tonga, including one of a British national

All homes on one of Tonga’s small outer islands were destroyed by Saturday's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, with three people confirmed dead, the government said Tuesday in its first update since the disaster.

Due to hampered communications by the severing of an undersea cable, information on the scale of the damage is mostly coming from reconnaissance aircraft.

However, the office of Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said that every home on Mango island, where some 50 people live, was destroyed.

Only two homes remained on Fonoifua island, while Nomuka island suffered extensive damage as well.

Along with a number of injuries, bodies were found on the Mango and Nomuka islands, including one of a British national.

"Possibly there will be more deaths and we just pray that is not the case," Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia, Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, told Reuters.

Tsunami waves were reportedly reaching up to almost 50 feet when they hit the Ha’apia island group, where Mango is located, and the west coast of Tonga’s main island.

A search and rescue operation began Sunday for Atata island, which holds about 100 people, with an evacuation underway.

Israel is also considering possible options to assist Tonga islands, such as “ensuring access to clean water,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Sunday.

Apart from local damage, scientists say the eruption could have long-lasting impacts on coral reefs, coastlines, and fisheries in the wider region, as well as ejected ash causing acid rain.