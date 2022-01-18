Hong Kong to slaughter 2,000 hamsters after Covid outbreak

A Covid cluster in humans traced to a pet shop worker prompted checks on hundreds of animals in Hong Kong

Hong Kong ordered on Tuesday a mass slaughter of hamsters, to the outrage of animal advocates, after 11 of the rodents tested positive for Covid.

A recent Covid cluster in humans was traced to a pet shop worker, prompting checks on hundreds of animals in the Chinese-ruled territory.

Echoing China’s zero-tolerance policy as the world seems to be shifting to living with Covid, Hong Kong called for the hamsters to be “humanely” put down while halting imports and sales of the animals.

Various pet shops were subsequently shuttered and disinfected around the city.

The local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) urged reconsideration.

"The SPCA is shocked and concerned over the recent government announcement on the handling of over 2,000 small animals, which did not take animal welfare and the human-animal bond into consideration," it said.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan said authorities were acting out of caution, despite no evidence that domestic animals can infect humans.

"Pet owners should keep a good hygiene practice, including washing hands after touching the animals, handling their food or other items, and avoid kissing the animals," Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department director Leung Siu-fai Leung told reporters.

Leung added that those who bought hamsters after December 22 last year should turn them in to authorities.

"Culling animals should always be a last resort and we encourage governments to explore other options," said Jan Schmidt-Burbach, head of research at World Animal Protection.

Hong Kong has seen dozens of new Covid cases this year - most being of the highly-contagious omicron variant - triggering fresh curbs on travel and social life.