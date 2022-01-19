Beijing 2022 official warns against violations of 'Olympic spirit'

'Any behavior or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit... are subject to certain punishment'

Behavior by athletes that violates the "Olympic spirit" or Chinese rules could be subject to punishment, a Beijing 2022 official announced on Wednesday.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites." However, last year, the rule was relaxed to allow for gestures if they are made without disruption and with respect for competitors.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made it clear that athletes are allowed to express their opinion in press conferences and interviews, as long as it is not during competition or medal ceremonies.

Yang Shu, deputy director-general of Beijing 2022's International Relations Department, was asked during a briefing regarding concerns for athletes if they speak out about rights issues during the Winter Games, which begin on February 4.

"Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected and any behavior or speeches that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment," Yang said, according to Reuters.

He mentioned that cancelation of accreditation is a potential punishment in line with guidelines in the Organizer's playbook.

Yang's comments came after athletes were warned by speakers at a seminar hosted by Human Rights Watch about speaking up on rights issues while in China, for their own safety.