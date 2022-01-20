North Korea signals possible resumption of nuclear tests

Kimball says the issue of North Korea 'will only grow worse in the absence of active, serious diplomacy'

North Korea announced on Thursday that the state is considering resuming it’s “suspended activities,” a statement analysts believe refers to Pyongyang’s paused long-range missile and nuclear weapons tests.

During a Workers' Party politburo meeting, North Korea’s officials called to examine "the issue of restarting all… suspended activities," and urged the military to commence with "bolstering more powerful physical means," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

An expert on the hermit kingdom forecasted that North Korea may be looking to test a powerful weapon to commemorate the 80th and 110th birthday anniversaries of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung, set to arrive in February and April.

“It's possible that the situation could go back to the vicious cycle of provocations and sanctions we saw in 2017,” Professor Yang Moo-jin of the Seoul-based University of North Korean Studies warned.

Pyongyang has ramped up its weapons tests over the course of recent weeks - North Korea launched four test-fires throughout the month of January alone, drawing a concerned response from the United States.

However, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball said stronger efforts from Washington are needed in order for real change to occur.

“The North Korean nuclear and missile problem has not disappeared and will only grow worse in the absence of active, serious diplomacy,” he said.