US-led move to sanction N. Koreans stymied by Russia, China

Diplomatic sources say Russia and China requested more time and evidence for the proposal

A bid led by Washington to impose sanctions on five individuals from North Korea was postponed due to opposition from Moscow and Beijing at the United Nations on Thursday, envoys said.

Tensions between the US and North Korea are rising amid a series of escalating missile test-fires, sparking concern from Washington and it’s regional partners in Asia alike.

On Monday, the hermit kingdom conducted its fourth weapon launch this month, which Pyongyang said was an evaluation on the accuracy of “tactical guided missiles.”

North Korea also announced on Thursday that it is weighing a return to its “suspended activities,” possibly signaling that the state would recommit to its nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Last week, the US established unilateral sanctions on six people from North Korea, along with a Russian individual and firm, charging that those penalized assisted in the development of Pyongyang’s missile program by obtaining components from China and Russia.

The US also moved to impose UN sanctions on the five North Koreans, but the proposal would have to be approved by the UN Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee.

Moscow and Beijing placed the measure on hold Thursday, with China requesting more time to examine the initiative, and Russia asking for additional evidence against those targeted by the sanctions.