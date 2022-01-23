China sends 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone

The incident marks the latest in a series of Beijing's 'gray zone' warfare incursions

On Sunday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported a new incursion of 39 Chinese aircraft into its air defense zone - the largest fleet sent by Beijing since October.

The ministry announced that this mission - which contained 34 fighter jets, a bomber, and four aircraft designed for electronic warfare - entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In response to the incursion, Taiwan’s military scrambled its jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed the island’s air defense missile systems to monitor the fleet’s activities, the ministry said.

The incident marks the latest in a series of movements into Taiwan’s ADIZ by Beijing’s planes - maneuvers which Taipei calls “gray zone” warfare.

The island says such gray zone missions intend to both measure Taiwan’s response to the incidents and exhaust it’s aerial forces by prompting their repeated deployments.

China argues that these maneuvers are only military drill exercises performed to protect the state’s sovereignty.

Though Beijing often times these incursions to align with important events, like a top foreign official’s visit to Taipei or a patriotic Chinese holiday, the motivation behind Sunday’s unusually large maneuver remains unclear.

China, who is gearing up to host the nation’s 2022 Winter Olympics, did not issue an immediate statement regarding the latest incident.