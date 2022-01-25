North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles

This recent incident marks North Korea’s fifth weapon launch throughout January alone

North Korea launched two suspected cruise missiles into the ocean on Tuesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff - the latest in Pyongyang’s series of weapon launches this month.

An official from South Korea’s army told NK News that forces from the United States and the Republic of Korea are jointly conducting an analysis on the incident in order to obtain more details about the projectiles fired.

If the weapons are confirmed to be cruise missiles, it would be Pyongyang’s first such launch this year - North Korea’s last known cruise missile test was conducted in September 2021.

This recent incident marks North Korea’s fifth weapon launch throughout January alone and the largest succession of the hermit kingdom’s test-fires since at least 2019.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485833658900439041 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Thursday, Pyongyang issued strong rhetoric at a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, calling to bolster North Korea’s military might and examine “the issue of restarting all… suspended activities,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

This announcement sparked concern among analysts, who believe the statement signals the country could be weighing a return to its long-range missile and nuclear weapon tests

Last week, Professor Yang Moo-jin of Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies predicted that North Korea could be looking to test-fire a powerful weapon to mark the upcoming commemorations of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung’s birthdays.