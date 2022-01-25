Australia buys copyright to Aboriginal flag

'Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no one can take it away'

Australia’s government said Tuesday that it acquired copyright to the Aboriginal flag so that it can be freely used, resolving a commercial dispute that restricted sports teams and Aboriginal communities from reproducing the image.

The Aboriginal flag has been recognized since 1995 as an official flag of Australia, flown from government buildings and embraced by sporting clubs.

A deal with its creator, indigenous artist Harold Thomas - announced on the eve of Australia Day - now allows for the flag to be used on sports shirts, sporting grounds, websites, and in artworks without permission or payment.

Thomas told the Sydney Morning Herald that he first made the black, yellow, and red flag to lead a demonstration in 1971, becoming a symbol of indigenous unity and pride.

"The flag represents the timeless history of our land and our people’s time on it," he said.

Australia’s government paid Thomas $20 million, extinguishing licenses held by a small number of companies which stirred controversy since 2018 by demanding payment for the flag’s use.

A parliamentary inquiry in 2020 said a license holder demanded payment from health organizations and sporting clubs, which could lead to communities stopping using the flag altogether.

Prominent Aboriginal Australians, including Olympian Nova Peris, led a “Free the Flag” campaign following the inquiry.

Ken Wyatt, Minister for Indigenous Australians, said the flag was a symbol for Aboriginal people.

"Over the last 50 years we made Harold Thomas' artwork our own - we marched under the Aboriginal flag, stood behind it, and flew it high as a point of pride," he said.

"Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no one can take it away."