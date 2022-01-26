US envoy predicts Beijing 2022 could impact Ukraine invasion

Sherman says 'President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine'

A senior United States diplomat said on Wednesday that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could influence the timeline of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics are beginning on February 4th, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there,” United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during virtual talks held with Ukraine’s Yalta European Strategy forum.

“I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine,” she said, adding that this “may affect his timing and his thinking.”

Tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine are escalating - on Wednesday, the US embassy in Kyiv called on US citizens in Ukraine “to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

Sherman said that Washington is readying itself for any situation that could develop in Ukraine - including the potential for a “full-on invasion.”

The official denounced any potential incursion from even a single Russian soldier crossing into Ukraine’s territory.

“It breaches all of the principles of international security and says that another country can act with impunity, which has tremendous consequences for Ukraine and Europe,” the diplomat said.