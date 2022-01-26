North Korea’s internet goes dark, cyber attack suspected

Ali says 'It isn't common to see their entire internet dropped offline'

North Korea’s internet suffered an outage on Wednesday in what security experts believe could be a cyber attack.

United Kingdom-based cybersecurity expert Junade Ali explained that during the incident’s peak, all inbound and outbound traffic to the hermit kingdom stopped.

“When someone would try to connect to an IP address in North Korea, the internet would literally be unable to route their data into the country,” the researcher said, according to Reuters.

Internet use is extremely limited in North Korea, and it remains unknown exactly how many of the country’s citizens can access it.

Ali believes that the outage was caused by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack - an incident where hackers maliciously overload a network’s server traffic.

With conventional internet blackouts, “It’s common for one server to go offline for some periods of time, but these incidents have seen all web properties go offline concurrently,” Ali told Reuters.

“It isn't common to see their entire internet dropped offline,” he said, adding “This indicates to me that this is the result of some form of network stress rather than something like a power cut.”

The mass outage arrived one day after North Korea engaged in its fifth weapons launch this year, sending two suspected ballistic missiles into the ocean on Tuesday.