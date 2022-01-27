US urges China: ‘Influence’ Russia, deter Ukraine invasion

Nuland says 'If there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either'

The United States on Thursday urged China to leverage its influence with Russia in order to discourage Moscow from a potential invasion of Ukraine.

"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy because if there is a conflict in Ukraine, it is not going to be good for China either," Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States Victoria Nuland told the media.

In recent days, Washington suggested Beijing’s influence could play a role in affecting a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman signaled on Wednesday that China’s upcoming international event, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, may postpone the timeline of a Russian incursion.

“We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics are beginning on February 4th, the opening ceremony, and President Putin expects to be there,” the official said, adding “I think that probably President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine.”

The US and Russia are experiencing strained relations over a large Russian troop buildup along the border with Ukraine, driving fears in Washington of a potential invasion.

On Wednesday, the US State Department urged its citizens still in Ukraine to “to consider departing now” citing the deteriorating security situation there.