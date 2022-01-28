Chinese ambassador: support of Taiwan independence could spark US military conflict

'The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States'

China and the United States could end up in a military conflict if the US encourages Taiwan's independence, Beijing's ambassador to Washington said in a US radio interview broadcast on Friday.

China considers the democratically ruled island of Taiwan part of its territory and never renounced the use of force to ensure eventual unification.

"Let me emphasize this. The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinder-box between China and the United States," Qin Gang told National Public Radio, according to Reuters.

"If the Taiwanese authorities, emboldened by the United States, keep going down the road for independence, it most likely (will) involve China and the United States, the two big countries, in a military conflict," he said.

The US Defense Department, when asked to comment, said that the US remained committed to its "one China" policy and its commitments under the US Taiwan Relations Act.

"We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability while also maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force that would jeopardize the security of the people of Taiwan," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported a new incursion of 39 Chinese aircraft into its air defense zone - the largest fleet sent by Beijing since October.

In response to the incursion, Taiwan’s military scrambled its jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed the island’s air defense missile systems to monitor the fleet’s activities, the ministry said.