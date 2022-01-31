Thailand: First Asian nation to decriminalize recreational cannabis

The decriminalization follows the delisting of cannabis as an illegal drug under Thailand’s Narcotics Law

Thailand last week became the first Asian country to decriminalize recreational cannabis, giving locals the green light to grow the drug at home.

However, authorities left a grey area around how tolerant they will be with regards to growing and using.

“The bill… basically allows you to grow at home now,” explained Erich Parpart, deputy editor in chief of the English-language website Thai Enquirer.

“You can only use it for medical purposes… But for recreational use, you cannot smoke it in public,” he told i24NEWS.

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that the Narcotics Control Board approved dropping cannabis from the ministry’s list of controlled drugs, AP News reported.

The delisting by the ministry’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now must be formally signed by Charnvirakul and will go into effect 120 days after it is publicized.

In 2020, the southeast Asian country became the first nation in the region to decriminalize the production and use of marijuana for medicinal purposes.

“They were talking about making sandboxes for places where people can use it for medical or recreational purposes, but the FDA’s secretary-general said it would not be like a cafe which you see in Europe,” Parpart noted.

“In terms of a cash cow, you will have to wait and see how easier it is to grow [cannabis plants]. It's still very hard to get licenses or to make connections,” Parpart told i24NEWS.

“We have to wait and see how lenient they will be in terms of allowing people to grow [cannabis plants]”