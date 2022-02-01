Fireworks ban brings clean air for Beijing’s Lunar New Year

Beijing records best Lunar New Year air quality in nine years as pyrotechnics prohibited

On Monday, Beijing broke records as it measured the city’s cleanest air quality for the Lunar New Year festival in nine years amid a ban on the holiday’s usual fireworks.

During the eve of the Lunar New Year, concentrations of PM2.5 - fine, breathable particulate matter that can be hazardous to human health - plummeted to 5 micrograms, a sharp decline from last year’s average of 289 micrograms.

Although celebrations of the holiday in China typically involve firecrackers, Beijing imposed a complete city-wide prohibition on the festive pyrotechnics - expanding on a previous ban which only established such restrictions in the city center.

While officials did not reference the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in their decision, the ban was imposed after environmental authorities said it would be difficult to maintain clean air during the international event - which is set to kick off starting February 4.

Outside of Beijing, a number of other cities in the north of China also imposed restrictions on firecracker sales and lighting.

Despite the cleaner air, some locals were not pleased by the absent festivities this season.

“It's boring to not allow the fireworks for the New Year,” a user named “ZY fish” wrote on China’s Weibo social media site.

“What's the difference from usual? The traditions are lost.”