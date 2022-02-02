UK, France, Germany denounce North Korea’s missile tests

European powers say 'Such activity is a matter of grave concern and will receive a united response'

Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday condemned a battery of "provocative" missile tests by North Korea and urged it to comply with UN resolutions ahead of Security Council talks.

"We strongly condemn these provocative actions, which undermine regional as well as international peace and security and are in clear violation of multiple unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions," the European powers said in a joint statement.

“Such activity is a matter of grave concern and will receive a united response,” the nations’ foreign ministries warned.

The United States requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea be held Thursday, prompted by Washington’s concerns over Pyongyang’s escalating weapons tests.

On Monday, North Korea confirmed that it launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile on Sunday, marking the hermit kingdom’s seventh such test in January alone.

The launch of the Hwasong-12, an intermediate range ballistic missile, raised alarms from world powers as Pyongyang signals a return to its long-range weapons tests.

Washington in recent weeks instituted stronger sanctions against North Korea over its weapons launches.

Earlier in January, the US imposed unilateral sanctions on six people from North Korea, along with a Russian national and company, arguing that they aided Pyongyang’s missile program by procuring components from Russia and China.