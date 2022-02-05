Taiwan condemns China-Russia partnership

'This is an insult to the peaceful spirit embodied by the Olympic Rings and will be... held in contempt'

Taiwan on Saturday condemned the “contemptible” Chinese-Russian “no limits” partnership at the start of the Winter Olympics, saying China was bringing shame to the Beijing games.

At a meeting hours before the Winter Olympics officially opened, Chinese and Russian leaders backed each other over standoffs of Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

Russia voiced its support of China’s stance that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the island should not have any independence.

China’s false claims that the island is part of the mainland coincide with the country’s habit of spreading fake news, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said.

"It not only increases the Taiwanese people's disgust at and loathing for the Chinese government's arrogance and bullying, it also clearly shows all the world's countries the sinister face of the Chinese Communist regime's aggression, expansionism, and damaging of peace."

The ministry added that the Chinese government used the Russian summit to engage in an expansion of authoritarianism, at a time when the world’s eyes were set on the Olympics.

"This is an insult to the peaceful spirit embodied by the Olympic Rings, and will be spurned by Taiwan's people and held in contempt by democratic countries."

Washington also criticized the meeting, saying China’s president Xi Jinping should have pushed for the easing of tensions in Ukraine.

The Winter Olympics is happening at a time of heightened friction between Taipei and Beijing, with China regularly sending military ships and aircraft near the island.