North Korea calls for economic growth, improved lives

North Korea’s parliament pledged on Monday to develop the economy and to improve people's livelihoods in the face of a “persevering struggle” amid international sanctions, Covid, and bad weather.

The Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) gathered on Sunday and Monday to discuss the state’s budget and adopt laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting which was led by his key aide Choe Ryong Hae.

The forum came as North Korea faces mounting economic woes due to sanctions over its weapons program and Covid lockdowns that sharply cut trade with China.

In December, Kim lauded success made in implementing a five-year economic plan he made last year, but warned of a “great life-and-death struggle” in 2022 to boost the economy and people’s lives.

Kim Tok Hun, premier of the cabinet overseeing the economy, said at the SPA meeting that he aimed to consolidate the five-year plan with metal and chemical industries being key links.

"We are now faced with the heavy yet responsible task to lay a sure guarantee to implement the five-year plan and make evident changes in developing the economy and improving the standard of people's living,” he said, KCNA reported.

Kim also vowed to bolster efforts to restore trade and ramp up grain production to “normalize” food rations.

The United Nations special rapporteur on human rights, Tomás Ojea Quintana, said the country’s most vulnerable population risks starvation amid deepening isolation during Covid.