US approves $100m in missile upgrades to Taiwan

The United States approved a potential $100 million sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to “sustain, maintain, and improve” its missile defense system, the Pentagon said Monday.

China, which claims the self-governed island as its own, responded with an angry threat of retaliation.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) delivered the required certification to Congress after State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan’s embassy in Washington.

Upgrades to the island’s Patriot Air Defense System would "help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region," the DSCA said.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the agency said.

The main contractors would be Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry “highly welcomed” the decision.

"In the face of China's continued military expansion and provocative actions, our country will maintain its national security with a solid defense," it said.

The ministry noted that the deal was expected to “come into effect” within one month.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian condemned the move.

"China will take appropriate and forceful measures to firmly safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," Zhao said.

Beijing has imposed sanctions on Lockheed Martin and other US companies in the past for selling weapons to Taiwan.

The democratically governed island continues to complain of repeated missions by China’s air force in its air defense zone, seen by Washington as Beijing’s effort to pressure Taipei into accepting its sovereignty.