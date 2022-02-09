N. Korea says launches defy world’s 'blind obedience' to US

Pyongyang says 'only our country... can shake the world by firing a missile with the US mainland in its range'

North Korea on Tuesday said it’s missile tests “shake the world” by taking a stand against “blind obedience” to the United States, and praised the launches as “remarkable achievements.”

A statement from the hermit kingdom’s foreign ministry on its flurry of weapons tests over recent weeks said that the launches bolstered North Korea’s “war deterrence,” according to Reuters.

“In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the US mainland in its range,” the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang launched seven ballistic missiles and also conducted its first test of a Hwasong-12 - an intermediate range ballistic missile which can reach US territories - since 2017.

Washington is concerned that the Hwasong-12’s launch signals North Korea is looking to return to its longer-range programs like intercontinental ballistic missiles, or that Pyongyang could even resume nuclear weapons tests.

“There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles,” the ministry statement continued.

When asked for remarks on the matter, a US State Department representative reiterated Washington’s openness to dialogue with Pyongyang, and that the US “has a vital interest in deterring” North Korea.

On Monday, Washington urged Pyongyang to defund its weapons programs and instead look towards meeting the needs of North Korea’s citizens.