China suspends Lithuanian beef imports amid growing Taiwan row

'What Lithuania should do is face up to facts, redress its own mistakes, and come back to the right track'

China suspended Lithuanian beef imports this week, China's General Administration of Customs announced on Thursday, as part of a growing trade dispute over Lithuania's relations with Taiwan.

The agency typically halts imports if exporting nations report an outbreak of disease in livestock. However, Lithuania did not report any illness to the World Organization for Animal Health.

China gave no specific reason for the suspension.

Lithuania's veterinary agency said the country had not exported food products to China since early December 2021, without giving further details.

The country exported 853 tons of beef to China in 2021 as well as dairy and fish products, the agency told Reuters.

Last year, Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy in its capital, angering Beijing, which regards the island as its territory. China proceeded to downgrade its diplomatic relationship with the Baltic State.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to elaborate on the beef suspension but said Lithuania should correct its mistakes.

"What Lithuania should do is face up to facts, redress its own mistakes, and come back to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle, instead of confusing right with wrong," Zhao said, according to Reuters.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry condemned the move, calling it "unilateral" and "bullying" and the latest example of Beijing attempting to influence Lithuania's foreign policy.

"We firmly stand together with Lithuania," ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou told reporters.