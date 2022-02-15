India's PM faces hijab controversy before elections

'It’s not something that will go down well either for the Muslim or Hindu community'

A dispute over restrictions on wearing a Muslim religious headdress - hijab - by female students in school reached India’s most populous state of Utter Pradesh, as some asked a college to ban the head covering.

Last week, authorities closed schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms.

Sushant Sareen, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, spoke with i24NEWS about the developments in India.

“It has become a political hot potato,” Sareen said.

He explained how some Muslim groups are in favor of allowing the wearing of the hijab, and that other groups say the headdress is not an essential pillar of Islam.

“There is pushback from the Hindu community that says, ‘if you are going to put religion in schools, where do you put a stop to this?’”

The ban sparked protests by Muslim students and counter-protests by Hindu students, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party prepares for elections in key states.

“If this was to escalate beyond what it is right now, it could have an impact” on the elections, Sareen told i24NEWS.

“It’s not something that will go down well either for the Muslim or Hindu community.”

Many Muslims criticize the order as a way of marginalizing their community that accounts for about 13 percent of Hindu-majority India, an exaggeration according to Sareen.

“[Muslims] are very much a part of Indian society.”

“In this particular case, it’s a dangerous argument being made,” Sareen continued.

“These girls, until a few months back, were going to school without a hijab, and suddenly they created this controversy of the hijab when they knew that… it's not an essential component of Islam and because the Indian constitution guarantees complete freedom of religion.”