Philippines: Pacquiao to fight drugs ‘the right way’ if elected

Pacquiao explains 'When I said the right way, we will not kill them in the streets'

Former boxing star Manny Pacquiao, who is running for the Philippines presidency, pledged to fight drugs “the right way” if elected, and would allow an international investigation into President Duterte’s war on drugs.

The fighter-turned-politician, who has served in the country’s Senate since 2016, expressed openness to rejoining the International Criminal Court while speaking to foreign journalists this week - a move which would allow for a probe of the president’s narcotics crackdown.

Duterte withdrew from the body in 2018, hindering a preliminary investigation from the court into his war on drugs, in which thousands of people were killed.

Pacquiao promised that he would “continue the war on illegal drugs in the right way.”

“When I said the right way, we will not kill them in the streets,” the former boxer said.

“They will be given the right to defend themselves in court.”

Rights groups say that during Duterte’s crackdown, the police summarily executed unarmed people suspected of using or dealing drugs and staged crime scenes to justify the killings.

Law enforcement argues that the suspects killed during arrests were armed and resisting police officers.

“I believe there (have been) extrajudicial killings,” Pacquiao said, adding “We should give justice to those abused.”