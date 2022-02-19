Thai, US troops prepare for 'Cobra Gold' exercise

'Cobra Gold' is the world’s longest-running multinational military exercise

An annual joint military exercise between the United States and Thailand will kick off Sunday for a two-two week program of largely humanitarian drills.

Launched in 1982, “Cobra Gold” is the world’s longest-running multinational military exercise and serves as a key platform for the US to shore up alliances in Asia.

This year’s drill will be on a reduced scale compared to pre-Covid times, with traditional war games absent.

Live fire drills, amphibious landings, and evacuation operations will not be included in the event.

China will also take part, along with military personnel from India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia.

They will join about 1,200 US and 2,000 Thai troops in field and humanitarian assistance exercises.

In 2019, some 4,500 US soldiers participated in the joint military exercise and only 600 took part last year.

Despite a smaller scope, Thailand considers "Cobra Gold" as an essential mechanism to enhance military cooperation, its defense ministry spokesperson Kongcheep Tantravanich said.

Myanmar, a previous observer to the drills, will not be taking part for a second consecutive year.

The United States has condemned Myanmar's military, with which Thailand’s military has historically good ties.